According to this cute photo from Carroll Brown, everyone is showing up for pickleball these days. (Submitted)

Column: Pickleball report from Lake Cowichan

Pickleball season is just around the corner and 2018 promises to be an exciting year

By Bee Greenway

Enthusiasm is high among Cowichan Lake area pickleball players, after a remarkable donation from some of our members, plus the efforts of the Town of Lake Cowichan, enabled the creation of six fabulous new pickleball courts on Cowichan Avenue.

Courts were well-used during the dry months, and drew numerous players from other areas of the Island. These are reckoned to be among the finest courts around.

These new outdoor courts will be the site of the 2017 Vancouver Island Pickleball Association’s annual tournament Aug. 11 and 12.

Hosting this is quite a challenge for a club, but we expect that visits from players from all over Vancouver Island, plus the Gulf Islands, will be a benefit to our community.

We hope that local businesses will get a boost from folks attending the event, and it will showcase how vibrant our area is. As this is a 2-day event, so there are many opportunities possible.

Anyone interested in sponsoring, volunteering or playing is invited to contact Bee Greenway (250) 715-5484.

Want to learn a new fun sport? From now until late spring, join us at one of the halls where we are currently playing: Youbou, Mesachie, and Honeymoon Bay, to see what all the fuss is about. Drop in is a mere $3 fee. The schedule is in the CVRD Program. Anyone age 13 and up, of whatever skill level, can be assured of a warm welcome.

