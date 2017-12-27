Events at the Lake Cowichan 50-Plus Activity Centre are popular, but the place needs people willing to run it. (Gazette file)

Column: Lake Cowichan 50-Plus Activity Centre needs leaders

In July about 100 people came to a special meeting. Where are they now?

In July about 100 people came to a special meeting at the Lake Cowichan 50 Plus Activity Centre. They were there to support the Centre and were adamant that it needed to be kept open. Where are they now?

A facility of this nature can’t run itself. A president or manager can’t and shouldn’t run a facility like this by his or herself. It needs a team of dedicated people working together to keep it functional.

In short, the C.L. District Seniors’ Association needs a strong board in order to keep the 50 Plus Activity Centre running smoothly and continually. At present there is no secretary and the person who ran for treasurer quit fairly quickly, not sure of the reason.

Again, where are those who so strongly said, “We need this Centre in town for seniors”? Where are those who answered the survey and said they would volunteer for various activities?

Twenty-seven years ago this building was built by volunteers, most were seniors themselves. It replaced the old, much smaller brown building that sat on the site and was used for seniors and other activities.

This new building, built on town land that was donated to them, was to be a safe, comfortable place for seniors to visit, enjoy a reasonably-priced meal, make crafts, play games and socialize. It was a place for seasonal dances and banquets for those of age who have little or no family in this area. It was for those who may be marginalized or have health and mobility issues.

Everyone agrees that the seniors, or those over 50, need a place like this in our community and some residents come in every day that we are open.

The Golden Agers’ Society members are the volunteers that keep the kitchen open and events running like trips and the recent Christmas Banquet, but we need new volunteers to come forward, too, as some long-time volunteers are getting worn out.

Most important is that the Association needs people to step up and take a position on their board, or who knows where the Centre will be in the coming year. Stop in and leave your name and phone number on the volunteer list by the door or call 250-749-6121 and leave your name and number and what you can volunteer for, or call Ginny at 250-710-7327.

We need you! Merry Christmas to all and have a happy, healthy 2018.

