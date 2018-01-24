Column: Get personal with Alzheimer’s

It can be hard to talk about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, but it’s something that often needs to be confronted as we age. (submitted)

By Chris Wilkinson

The Saturday, Jan. 16 Citizen contained a community column talking about the stigma of Alzheimer’s Disease and improving awareness around it. Included were a couple of online resources for readers to check out. If one person found that piece helpful, checked out the resource(s), and felt some comfort or growth as a result — it was a success.

Increasingly, Alzheimer’s (and other types of dementias) diagnoses are being discovered much earlier than previous years. Often loved ones in their 50s and 60s — some even in 40s — are being diagnosed. Progression of Alzheimer’s is analogous to peeling the layers of an onion. As each layer of the onion is removed (through the disease process) more recent memories are lost or affected first. Long term memories from, say, 30-60 years ago remain largely unaffected.

We see the results that Alzheimer’s and other dementias have on families and individuals every day in our work with Nurse Next Door. For instance, we received a call this week from someone who is working full time and they require daytime care every day for their spouse. To truly understand what an impact this has on loved ones, it has to be experienced firsthand. It’s devastating.

That column got me thinking about my own family. Namely my Nana and Papa, and my Dad as well. Over the past few years we’ve lost our Nana and Papa to the disease. We lost Papa slowly one year at a time. We lost Nana in only a couple of years after the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms. Nana and Papa meant the world to our family. I miss them very much. I keep a framed painting my Nana produced in 1986 on the wall beside my desk to remind me that she’s still watching out for me. It’s comforting.

My Dad and I sat down this week and discussed how Alzheimer’s has impacted our family. We also discussed how its early stages are seemingly starting to rob my Dad of his memory — for names, places, details, and short-term memories. Dad admits this is frustrating for him, and embarrassing too. Interestingly, he also confessed that it makes him stay home most of the time now. So now we can see one of the ways isolation in seniors starts to take hold. It’s a difficult cycle to break.

As we all age, we typically identify with losing physical ability. However, it’s much different with cognitive abilities like memory, or behaviour, mood and judgment. Each of us tend to identify more strongly with how we think and behave, more so than how we physically perform. So it’s like losing “you” when you lose your memory, or you start to experience difficult changes in behaviour and/or mood. It’s deeply impactful. It’s frightening for families — and even more so the individual going through it.

As a review, here are the key resources from the Jan. 16 Citizen column: www.ilivewithdementia.ca helps educate and break down some of the barriers, and has an interesting and quick 10-question quiz on your level of awareness with Alzheimer’s. For more varied information on Alzheimer’s visit www.alzheimerbc.org, or for the First Link Dementia Helpline call 1-800-936-6033.