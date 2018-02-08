Column: Duncan’s Pots & Paraphernalia take home big win

“I’m happy that the little town of Duncan is on the map”

Big congratulations go to Terry Raven, owner of Pots & Paraphernalia, for winning the 2018 Global Innovator National Award for housewares merchandising excellence!

“I’m happy that the little town of Duncan is on the map,” said Terry, “and proud to represent Canada at the international level.”

Pots & Paraphernalia has been featured several times in Home Style, a prestigious industry magazine, and publisher Laurie Halloran says, “Terry’s ability to tell a story through innovative merchandising is evident throughout her beautiful store”. The talented, yet oh-so-humble Terry will be jetting off to Chicago for the Global Awards Gala in March. Go Terry go!

What do the Royal Dar, the Duncan Garage Café & Bakery, and The Old Firehouse Wine + Cocktail Bar have in common? Besides being excellent (and popular!) Downtown Duncan eating establishments, they are all participating in the second annual Dine Cowichan taking place Feb. 23 – March 11. “We are very excited to be a part of Dine Cowichan for the first time and will be offering two-can-dine options,” says Royal Dar owner Kam Gill. “This is a great opportunity for restaurants to showcase their products and for customers to enjoy great deals and awesome food!”

With the thoughts of love and romance that Valentine’s Day brings, I approached a few of our “downtown couples” and asked them what being business partners, as well as life partners, brought to their relationship. Dawn Howlett of Resthouse Sleep Solutions had this to say about working alongside partner Chris Manley, “The best part of working with my sweetie, is that every day I get to see how amazing he is as a business person. I see all his strengths first hand and feel so proud of him, for his dedication and hard work.”. Isn’t that lovely?

Over at Jim’s Pools & Spas, Lori Jonat joked that running a business together with husband Wes Jonat means “always having to say you’re sorry!” before sharing that it really means “having someone who knows your strengths and weaknesses and is willing to have your back or let you shine depending on what the day holds.” And this after 26 years of marriage — how sweet is that?

Did you know?

• Cowichan Sound & Cellular is now Pacific Coast Com? Longtime owner Corinne de Lange has sold the business and retired, but son Douglas is taking the helm ensuring the same great customer service continues.

• The Cowichan Valley Museum is temporarily closed for renovations to accommodate the addition of two new galleries?

• Duncan RC has moved to 5797 Duncan St.? We wish owner Malcolm Butler all the best in his new location.

• The Canadian Cancer Society has moved to the Canada Building? You can find them at 103–225 Canada Ave.

Catherine Macey is executive director of the Downtown Duncan BIA.