Column Dig In: Peaches and nectarines make great garden additions

The installation was tricky but we got it up and are still speaking to each other.

By Mary Lowther

In an earlier column I wrote about “peach leaf curl” caused by fungal spores that stick to peach and nectarine leaves, and how they are activated by the spring rains to ruin the fruit. I have both peach and nectarine growing against the south wall of my greenhouse under an awning I put up to prevent water from reaching the leaves. David built me a greenhouse of brick, with glass sides and roof, but the awning is just plastic wrapped around lattice and comes down over the winter.

When I innocently mentioned that I was planning on reinstalling my somewhat worn and unsightly awning again David looked in a pained way at the irregular frame and yellowed plastic, sighed, and insisted on making a new one. It takes a wise woman to know her limitations and let her husband take over; it takes a wiser one to create the situation where he feels obliged to. David is much better than me at that sort of thing, so I happily settled into assistant mode. The installation was tricky but we got it up and are still speaking to each other.

These trees grow in a 30 by three foot space because we trained them to grow along a series of wires attached to the wall. They are, essentially, growing in two dimensions because I cut any inside and outside branches. I quite enjoy the pruning and feel like an artist, keeping the trees within their bounds. This method is called “espalier.” Gardening authors ruminate over when are the best times to prune but I just do it when they get shaggy or push up and out too far. I’ve been tying the branches along the wires while they are flexible and now the peach and nectarine stand in fans as per recommendations and the cherry and apple follow the wires horizontally.

Because the fruit trees grow between two vegetable beds their roots have happily invaded both, sucking nutrients and stunting vegetable growth, but I think I have a solution. I’ll pull back soil from these beds to expose the infiltrators and hack them into submission with an axe. I imagine I’ll have to repeat this process every few years when I notice a drop in vegetable production or need a little catharsis.

I fertilize with Solomon’s formula twice annually; in early spring and mid-summer at the rate of four quarts per hundred square feet. In spring I also spread a quarter inch of compost and during the summer I sprinkle compost tea over the leaves every two weeks, even the peach and nectarines. The first time I did this I watched closely for leaf curl afterward and found that none appeared. I didn’t think it would because compost tea teems with microscopic life forms that I figured would outnumber and squelch any would-be parasites. Compost tea is awesome stuff! I’m going to devote a future column to its benefits and how to make it because I wouldn’t care to garden without it.

We bought the saplings at Dinter’s nursery because of their good quality. After first transplanting them I watered the roots every other day for a couple of weeks. After this I used the same watering schedule as the rest of the garden: twice a week, because the trees are rather close together and need the water and because it’s convenient to irrigate everything at once with a timer.

If you want decent sized fruit, only allow one per every four or so inches, about the length of a fist, which is how I measure them. Wait until the flowers drop and start to form hard, immature fruit to pinch off, then continue to remove any more small fruits that grow between your chosen ones. This not only allows the remaining fruit to become larger and tastier but it gives them room to breathe and helps prevent mould.

I keep netting rolled up above the trees ready to be lowered once the trees begin fruiting because birds love immature fruit and will strip them bare before the crop is ripe. I’ve found that the netting doesn’t have to go all the way down to the ground, but I snug it up to the bottom of the trees and clip it to the lowest wire.

One more thing I had to learn the hard way. Ants were crawling all over my cherry tree depositing aphids so they could milk their presumably delicious secretions. (Arrgh!) The aphids destroyed every growing tip and not only that, they looked horrible! My cherry crop suffered so I looked up solutions and rediscovered my old friend Tanglefoot. I love Tanglefoot; it’s only corrugated paper wrapped around the trunk of the tree and swathed with sticky stuff like fly paper so the insect dairy farmers can’t climb the trunk with the aphids in their mouths. Some of them crawl up the walls behind the trees and along the screws holding the wires in place, but not many. The Tanglefoot slows down predation enough for me and I knock off the few ants and aphids that do get up into the trees.

When you stand in your own yard and pull off a nutrient dense, sun-warmed, fully ripe nectarine, you realize that you ARE living in Eden. When you take that first bite you are in heaven, too.

Now I have to go tell David about how I am planning on improving the compost bin. I can’t make my suggestions too practical or he may let me do it myself.