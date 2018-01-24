Column Dig In: Gardening starts now, even though it’s January

By Mary Lowther

As I sat with my brand new Gardener’s Journal in my lap and my nose pressed against the window it occurred to me that hereabouts we ought to get away with digging the spring garden sooner than the books suggest.

Why are we warned to wait until the soil dries out? Those books insist that, if we clod around the garden too soon after winter the soil will clump together and become too hard and airless to be workable. That may be true in drier climes but the monsoons we get over winter wash out most (if not all) of the clay so our soils tend to be sandy.

I’ve always followed this advice but as I peered through the window I thought about the new weed (I think it’s called “bittercress”) that has invaded my garden, even growing amongst my cover crop, and how it went to seed, exploding its pods all over the place before I even put shovel to soil in the spring. Surely, I thought, my sandy soil won’t compact significantly if I get out there before this horrible weed goes to seed again this year, and maybe I’ll get a jump on the planting season as well. I’m going to find out pretty soon because as soon as this latest hurricane lifts I’m going to start digging. I’ve got to get a cover on the peaches and nectarines anyway so I might as well garden once I’m outside. Besides, I’ve got cabin fever!

If you have peach or nectarine trees they need a cover now before they even think about leafing so they won’t get peach leaf-curl that occurs when fungus spores stick to wet leaves. As long as the leaves remain dry the fungus can’t get a toehold. I recommend using soaker hoses when watering in the summer.

I’ll start with the bed I’ve earmarked for peas, dig under the winter cover crop and weeds and spread a bit of compost over the bed. The weeds will rot in the soil.

I’ll leave the bed for a week before I sow the peas and see if the birds I’ve been feeding all winter will repay me and enjoy the smorgasbord of slug and sow bug eggs I’ve unearthed for them, though I’ve noticed with alarm that they’ve been favouring my neighbour’s yard lately. In the meantime I’ll start digging up the next beds and get them ready for spring crops.

I’ve just sown onions and lettuce into pots inside and they should be ready to transplant in a few weeks. Since there are only a few of them, they’re inside the house in a sunny spot, but once they need repotting and I sow more seeds in February, I’ll get the seed table happening with the overhead lights.

My overwintering leeks and kale need to be harvested in the next couple of weeks before they start going to seed. I’ll dig up a couple of the best plants and re-plant them into the bed assigned for growing plants out for their seed. Though the weather outside is frightful, I’m getting my gardening clothes out and my Wellingtons warmed up because hope springs eternal in the human breast.