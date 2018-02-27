Column: Catholic Schools Week all about community

By Victoria Robinson

Last week was Catholic Schools Week, and what a week it was!

Queen of Angels joined Catholic schools across B.C. in an annual celebration of Catholic education. Our theme was “Care for Everyone in our Common Home”, which speaks to the responsibility of our school community and all of God’s creation to protect and nurture the world we share.

The week was action-packed from start to finish as we celebrated faith, community, students, volunteers and staff by focusing on a full range of fun events throughout the week.

We kicked off Catholic Schools Week with a school Mass at St. Edward’s on Sunday, Feb. 4. Students and staff filled lunch bags with cookies and juice and handed them out to parents at drop-off on Monday morning. Students also made Valentine’s cards during the week for care homes in the community.

One of the highlights of the week was our Open House event. Our hallways were packed with new and existing families, parishioners and local neighbours. Each family in attendance was given a guided tour of our school by our middle school students and our visitors admired beautiful artwork on display in our hallways.

Parishioners and local neighbours were invited to a tea and enjoyed delicious home baked goodies. They appreciated presentations by Kindergarten, and Grade 1 and 2 students. Our Grade 9 students did a wonderful job at serving! In addition, we held a whole school FacetoFace retreat; there was a special kind of magic in our gymnasium that day. We had a great end of an extremely busy week when staff and students participated in a free throw.

We salute parents, volunteers, staff and students who support Catholic education.

Victoria Robinson is the marketing coordinator for Queen of Angels School.

‘Care for Everyone in our Common Home’ contains a picture of every student and staff member in the school. (submitted)

All the students during the whole school retreat day. (submitted)

Father Stephen of St. Edward’s Parish joined in the free throw. The Knights of Columbus marshalled it. (submitted)