Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

Hordes of people flooded into Cobble Hill on Saturday and brilliant sun shone down on the 18th annual Seedy Saturday.

This event traditionally marks the beginning of spring for many gardeners, and people came out in droves to buy and trade seeds, plants, produce and tools.

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event, spreading them out into two buildings, the Cobble Hill Hall and the Stu Armour Hall.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Choosing bulbs is serious business. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Lee Valley Tools was one of a number of new vendors this year at Seedy Saturday in Cobble Hill. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Choosing shrubs puts a smile on a gardener’s face. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Started plants drew gardeners like magnets at Seedy Saturday in Cobble Hill. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Cobble Hill Hall was packed Saturday morning for Seedy Saturday. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Along with purchasing all things garden, Seedy Saturday offered a chance for people to get gardening questions answered. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Previous story
Learn about fostering at Duncan sessions

Just Posted

Police on lookout for man with weapon in Genoa Bay area

Spotted in Genoa Bay area on March 12

Chemainus odour debate gets heated in North Cowichan

Coun. Joyce Behnsen accused of spreading “misinformation”

Learn about fostering at Duncan sessions

The Cowichan Valley needs people to step up to provide foster homes for children and youth

Cowichan Capitals get jump on recruiting

Cowichan lands defenceman and forward in early commitments

Sarah Simpson column: Good behaviour and kindness never get old

The chips were less than $2.

Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Double the B.C. owls are dying from rat poison: agriculture ministry

Delta’s raptor care centre says the owls are eating poisoned mice and rats

Ladysmith man gets no parole for 10 years in fatal RV park spear attack

Trevor George Meers had been living at Campers Corners RV Park in… Continue reading

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

‘I would like to acknowledge we are on the territory of First Nations’

Reconciliation, tradition behind practice now becoming common across Vancouver Island

Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced planned stakeholder engagement with results due in 2019

Most Read

  • Learn about fostering at Duncan sessions

    The Cowichan Valley needs people to step up to provide foster homes for children and youth

  • Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

    This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event