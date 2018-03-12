Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

Hordes of people flooded into Cobble Hill on Saturday and brilliant sun shone down on the 18th annual Seedy Saturday.

This event traditionally marks the beginning of spring for many gardeners, and people came out in droves to buy and trade seeds, plants, produce and tools.

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event, spreading them out into two buildings, the Cobble Hill Hall and the Stu Armour Hall.

Choosing bulbs is serious business. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Lee Valley Tools was one of a number of new vendors this year at Seedy Saturday in Cobble Hill. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Choosing shrubs puts a smile on a gardener’s face. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Started plants drew gardeners like magnets at Seedy Saturday in Cobble Hill. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Cobble Hill Hall was packed Saturday morning for Seedy Saturday. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)