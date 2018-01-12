Learn to cook nutritious meals without spending a fortune. And the class is free, too. (Citizen file)

Chow down with Cowichan Green Community cooking classes

Gain confidence in the kitchen with free family cooking classes, child minding included.

Have you always heard the term seasonal cooking but have no idea what that means? Are you looking for a way for your family to bond, gain life skills and create healthy habits together? Cowichan Green Community is now offering its second year of free Chow Down Family Cooking Classes. Child minders are on site for these classes every Monday evening from 4-6:30 p.m. so do not let this be a deterrent.

Funded through NutritionLink Services Society, these classes are geared to families who face challenges accessing and preparing healthy meals and connecting with their community. These classes aim to share inexpensive meal plans that yield high nutritional value all while offering participants the opportunity to gain confidence in the kitchen and to connect with other families and resources in the Cowichan region.

“Being role models to one’s own family and sharing and building healthy relationships through cooking is just one great way to set up a healthy foundation within the family,” said participant Becky Harris.

“With the courses being free, this offers an opportunity for people to attend without having to prove their financial hardship or be viewed in a certain light, which often happens with many subsidized programs. We can all be there because we have one thing in common: the desire to learn,” explains participant Sonja Clarke.

Interested in supporting the project? CGC is looking for volunteers with a nutrition background, child minders, food and kitchenware donations for the participants to take home and other kitchen equipment donations to help these classes be even better.

Pre-registration for these classes is required. For more information, visit https://cgcf.ca/projects/chow-cooking-classes/ or join the Facebook group; ‘Cowichan Family Cooking!’ To register contact Jennifer at 250-748-8506, or by email jennifer@cowichangreencommunity.org

