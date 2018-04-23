Check out all the latest for you home at the Cowichan Home Expo

The public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor

The Cowichan Valley Home Expo is headed to the Island Savings Centre starting Friday. (Citizen file)

The weekend of April 27 to 29 marks the 31st Anniversary of the Cowichan Valley Spring Home & Wellness Expo.

“We are confident that the show will be the ultimate one-stop shop for Cowichan Valley home owners, offering the newest decorating, designing, renovation, building, and home improvement experts,” said show manager Darcy Hope.

The public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor, design, and so much more. There will be a wide and varied assortment of displays and exhibits to inspire attendees. Plus, don’t miss the wellness section, dedicated entirely to helping local families live a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The event is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd. of Parksville, who are now the largest show

producer in Western Canada with 18 annual events on Vancouver Island and the lower mainland.

The three-day show generates an estimated $2-million annually for Cowichan Valley businesses, and has become a much-anticipated event for the home improvement and renovation industry. There will be

many unique show-only displays as well, with fun and new gadgets.

Admission to the show, which takes place at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan, and parking are free. Show hours are Friday: 1-6 p.m.; Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, check out www.homeshowtime.com or call 1-800-471-1112.