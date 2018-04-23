The Cowichan Valley Home Expo is headed to the Island Savings Centre starting Friday. (Citizen file)

Check out all the latest for you home at the Cowichan Home Expo

The public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor

The weekend of April 27 to 29 marks the 31st Anniversary of the Cowichan Valley Spring Home & Wellness Expo.

“We are confident that the show will be the ultimate one-stop shop for Cowichan Valley home owners, offering the newest decorating, designing, renovation, building, and home improvement experts,” said show manager Darcy Hope.

The public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor, design, and so much more. There will be a wide and varied assortment of displays and exhibits to inspire attendees. Plus, don’t miss the wellness section, dedicated entirely to helping local families live a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The event is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd. of Parksville, who are now the largest show

producer in Western Canada with 18 annual events on Vancouver Island and the lower mainland.

The three-day show generates an estimated $2-million annually for Cowichan Valley businesses, and has become a much-anticipated event for the home improvement and renovation industry. There will be

many unique show-only displays as well, with fun and new gadgets.

Admission to the show, which takes place at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan, and parking are free. Show hours are Friday: 1-6 p.m.; Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, check out www.homeshowtime.com or call 1-800-471-1112.

Previous story
Woman sends support bags to cancer patients across province

Just Posted

Rash of car prowling reports in Cobble Hill noted by RCMP

Information from registration forms can be used for identity theft.

Furstenau introduces bill to prevent solid waste in quarries

Cowichan Valley’s MLA says water safety a priority

Check out ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to cash in on family humour

Originally a play and then a TV show, immigrant story features much more in store

Encore! Women’s Choir is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a show April 28

It’s been a great decade and they’re happy to share their music with you

Open houses to talk Motorsport expansion

The Circuit has applied to North Cowichan for rezoning to accommodate the expansion

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Scooter crash leaves Island man with critical injuries

RCMP said a truck was making a left-hand turn when it collided with the scooter travelling through the intersection

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Lt. Governor back in the saddle, with a legacy of land stewardship

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

Most Read

  • Check out all the latest for you home at the Cowichan Home Expo

    The public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor