Capture the Rain part 4: Collection tank DIY

John and Susan Smith use a cistern and micro-drip irrigation to help meet their water needs during the summer months, which have been drought-stricken. (submitted)

Cowichan’s Capture the Rain Campaign

The Cowichan Watershed Board is sharing this series of profiles on landowners in our region who are doing their part to prepare for Cowichan’s changing climate by capturing rain. From small cisterns to large irrigation ponds, each is collecting rainwater to supplement their garden or farm needs in the face of increasing summer droughts. More info at www.cowichanwaterchallenge.ca

Rain Harvester: John and Susan Smith

Technique(s): cistern, micro-irrigation

Who are they: John and Susan Smith have long been working towards sustainability in their lives by adopting low impact solutions to environmental issues. They grow vegetables in summer in raised garden beds. Their property has no lawns. It is naturescaped with drought tolerant native trees and shrubs. Susan and John also mulch their garden with grass clippings and leaves. Mulching around plants keeps moisture in the soil, acting as a blanket to protect the soil from harsh and drying summer rays. Additionally, they chip all of their tree prunings placing the chips in the bottom of raised garden beds. The chips effectively act as a sponge to hold water that can be drawn up by the plants as needed.

John and Susan are on North Cowichan’s municipal water system, but they are concerned about the effects of climate change and look for ways to actively reduce their impact. They installed a rainwater collection tank 10 years ago for garden use — John is a retired plumber so it was an easy DIY installation.

Why they collect rainwater:

Susan and John noticed the declining rain in the summer months and wanted to create some resiliency in their neighbourhood.

“First of all it’s free!” Susan says. “Who doesn’t like free?”

They use the excess free water in summer to keep their perennial gardens irrigated through the dry summer months and it goes a long way if you’re careful.