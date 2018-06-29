Canada Day celebrations Sunday at Waterwheel Park in Chemainus

Loads of fun for the family and all activities are entirely free

Canada Day attire is always in vogue at Waterwheel Park. (Photo submitted)

The celebrations don’t stop in Chemainus.

One week after the community gathered for Chemainus Summer Fest, it’s on to Canada Day festivities on Sunday at Waterwheel Park. Canada 151 doesn’t sound quite as eventful as Canada’s 150 Sesquicentennial, but it’ll be just as eventful without the fancy title.

The Chemainus Business Improvement Association has done the majority of the planning in conjunction with local groups.

“We’ve had continued success and it’s just grown in such a positive way for the town,” said the CBIA’s marketing and events director Krystal Adams. “It’s a lot of fun for kids.

“We really just want to get out this event is primarily for Chemainus and families. That’s what we target for.”

Bob Johns will serve as emcee. Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor and North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure will be among those on hand to say a few words.

The family-friendly event features a wide variety of activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 1.

All the activities are entirely free, including cotton candy, ice cream and cake, with some additional food on site available for purchase.

Here’s a rundown:

• Chemainus Valley Museum

Come and try to win that quilt at its twice yearly raffle by purchasing a ticket. Help support the museum in keeping Chemainus history alive.

• Fire Truck and Display

Meet Chemainus Fire Department members and see the truck in detail and meet the firemen.

• Tropic Mayhem and the Chemainus Community Band

A mixture of vocals, guitar, bass, and drums sure to create some reminiscing about the fun upbeat music. Plus, the Chemainus Community Band, under the direction of Verla Blogg, is coming for a live performance.

• Summit/Carlson’s Dance Group

The dancers perform on centre stage with their perfectly choreographed moves.

• National Anthem

A vocalist will stun the crowd with his beautiful acapella rendition.

• Community Policing

Find out about how to help your community and deter crime.

• Cake, Ice Cream and Cotton Candy – FREE

At noon after the national anthem, a Canada Day Celebration Cake will be available in front of the new museum expansion. The 49th Parallel Grocery and Island Farms come together to make sure everyone cools down with a creamy scoop ice cream while the Coastal Community Credit Union is once again spinning up some cotton candy.

• Pony Rides & Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Pins & Flags and Bouncy Terrain Obstacle Course and Firehouse Bounce house

Pet those cute barnyard animals or take a tour on the pony express, Tigerlily Farms provides a hands-on experience. Show your pride with Canada flags and maple leaf body emblems, or get into the spirit of family fun with their face painting artist.

Come with Canada gear and celebrate, but you can also claim your free pins and flags. This year, there’s a bouncy obstacle course and firehouse that will fuel the energy of the little ones.

• Hot dogs, Hamburgers & Fresh Pizza

The Chemainus Legion No. 191 will be cooking so plan a delicious lunch in the park. The Legion will be fundraising to ensure it continues to support community events. Impulse Pizza will be bringing its hot and delicious

cheesy pizza creations and cool drinks.

• Kids Crafts

The Inspiration Station helps to foster the creativity of children through a variety of crafts and projects you get to take home all for free.

• Enter to win

Enter a free draw to win a Canada Day basket and $100 shopping spree at any Chemainus BIA business. The winner will be drawn before the last song, but the participant does not have to be in attendance.

• Chemainus Library

Discover what the library has to offer at its table.

• WildSafe BC

With an interactive table, there is lots to learn about our land

• Panning For Gold