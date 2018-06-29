Canada Day celebrations Sunday at Waterwheel Park in Chemainus

The celebrations don’t stop in Chemainus.
One week after the community gathered for Chemainus Summer Fest, it’s on to Canada Day festivities on Sunday at Waterwheel Park. Canada 151 doesn’t sound quite as eventful as Canada’s 150 Sesquicentennial, but it’ll be just as eventful without the fancy title.
The Chemainus Business Improvement Association has done the majority of the planning in conjunction with local groups.
“We’ve had continued success and it’s just grown in such a positive way for the town,” said the CBIA’s marketing and events director Krystal Adams. “It’s a lot of fun for kids.
“We really just want to get out this event is primarily for Chemainus and families. That’s what we target for.”
Bob Johns will serve as emcee. Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor and North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure will be among those on hand to say a few words.
The family-friendly event features a wide variety of activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 1.
All the activities are entirely free, including cotton candy, ice cream and cake, with some additional food on site available for purchase.
Here’s a rundown:
• Chemainus Valley Museum
• Fire Truck and Display
• Tropic Mayhem and the Chemainus Community Band
• Summit/Carlson’s Dance Group
• National Anthem
• Community Policing
• Cake, Ice Cream and Cotton Candy – FREE
• Pony Rides & Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Pins & Flags and Bouncy Terrain Obstacle Course and Firehouse Bounce house
• Hot dogs, Hamburgers & Fresh Pizza
• Kids Crafts
• Enter to win
• Chemainus Library
• WildSafe BC
• Panning For Gold