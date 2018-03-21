Brent Clancy is the new president of the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce, taking over that position from Jim Humphrey. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Brent Clancy to lead Cowichan Lake Chamber in 2018

Cowichan Lake is looking towards a positive future as chamber elects 2018 slate of officers

Brent Clancy of Vancouver Island Labour Services is taking over from Jim Humphrey as president of the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce.

Jenn Pollner, of Lake Cowichan Country Grocer, is vice-president, with Brooklyn Mann of Island Savings serving as treasurer.

Melinda Banfield of Pemberton Holmes Realty, Bill Garrett of Scorpion Business Services Ltd., George Gates of Farm Table Inn, Dick Orman of Honeymoon Bay Community Society, Beverly North of Deep Fried Ice Cream, and Paul Jordan of Humming Bird Heaven B&B make up the board of directors for 2018.

Humphrey talked about the future.

“The main areas that the Chamber directors will be focusing on in 2018 will be the completion of the mobile visitor services trailer, job creation, and economic development.

“Of course, we will continue assisting with the many community events, such as the Family Heritage Days, Lake Days, Bay Days and Youbou Regatta, attending the Laketown Ranch venue with the information trailer during events.

“The Chamber’s 18th Annual Spring Fling gala buffet dinner and auction fundraiser is set for April 21, and we are working diligently on making this event a success. Volunteers are needed to get involved to help with the planning and execution of the events.

“The Chamber continues to operate the Visitor Centre with support from the Town of Lake Cowichan and CVRD’s Areas F and I. The Chamber has over the past years developed the Cowichan Lake Visitor Centre to be one of the top 10 ranked Destination BC Visitor Centres in the province. At [this] visitor/business centre they offer far more than local area information. It has been recognized by Industry Canada as a community access centre, which has created part time jobs for the local area students where they assist with everything from business services to brochure racking.”

Business services, wider exposure, and lots more are beneficial to members, as is the networking that naturally follows when people with similar interests get together, according to Humprhey.

