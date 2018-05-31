BC Seafood Festival 2018 competition line-up will keep visitors entertained

Filberg Park to host BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging their skills and swagger to win prizes and bragging rights at cooking competitions during the BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend, June 15-17, at Filberg Park in Comox.

Ticketholders will sample and savour the freshest seafood while enjoying featured BC wines, ciders and live music performances along with festival competitions.

Fun for the entire family, the BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend 2018 offers up new seafood competitions combined with events and celebrations including chef demonstrations, award-winning shellfish and seafood tastings, and the largest Kids Interactive Zone featuring the Vancouver Aquarium AquaVan.

The BC Seafood Festival is unveiling an extensive line up of competitions to ignite the passion and ingenuity of chef and seafood competitors, while providing festival participants with a front row seat to the action on festival stages throughout the weekend.

FortisBC BC Seafood Festival Chef Competition – New!

Featuring a fantastic line-up of past Festival chefs who will duke it out in black-box heats to present the most unique and scrumptious BC seafood dishes to a group of discerning judges. The top prize will be $5,000, second place $1500, thanks to generous sponsorship by FortisBC. All of the cooking equipment is being proudly provided by Garland Canada.

Fanny Bay Oysters Shucking Championship – June 16

Guinness Book of World Record Holder, Shucker Paddy, returns to host some of the fastest shuckers in British Columbia to compete for the top prize of an all-expense paid trip to compete in the PEI Shellfish Festival Raspberry Point Shucking Championship. Seeing is believing in this “must-attend” event.

Ocean Wise Chowder Challenge – June 17

Restaurants and their seafood-lovin’ chefs serve up the best sustainable seafood chowder for a chance to win an OceanWise annual membership and attendance to the big leagues of chowder competitions, the Vancouver OceanWise Chowder Chowdown.

Best Caesar in Town Competition – June 17

This spicy competition, presented by the White Whale Restaurant and Bremner’s will see top bartenders compete for a $1,000 cash prize generously supplied by Bremner’s and awarded to the sexiest, seafood inspired Caesars around. Attendees will also get to try tastes of the range of Caesars.

June is also BC Seafood Month. During the festival dates, June 8-17, participating British Columbia restaurants will be showcasing their favourite seafood dishes to celebrate BC’s bounty at part of the BC Seafood on Your Plate contest, and compete for a $1,000 prize by earning the most votes. For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit BC Seafood on Your Plate.

Tickets:

Early Bird BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend pass tickets are on sale now at BCSeafoodFestival.com, where seafood-lovers can also sign up to be a volunteer and Friend of the Seafood Festival to receive special deals and advance tickets.

For more information about the Comox Valley, accommodation, tickets and all the events, go to BCSeafoodFestival.com or call the Vancouver Island Visitors Centre 1-855-400-2882.

