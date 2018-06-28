Amateur Talent Night a hit at the Lake

Comedy and nostalgic music was on the agenda for the C.L. Golden Agers’ Amateur Talent Night

By Carolyne Austin

Comedy and nostalgic music was on the agenda for the C.L. Golden Agers’ Amateur Talent Night Saturday, June 16 at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. People of all ages were in the audience.

Performers were the Goodtime Boys, Without a Net (David and Mary Lowther), Encore, a lively duo from Metchosin, along with Dave Darling and Elvin Hedden, half of the C.L. Tenors. Dave Darling also sang a couple of solos from the baby-boomer era.

And, there were lots of laughs and a sing-along from the skit performed by the GASSER Troupe (members of the Golden Agers’ Society) led by Sue Alford.

The Lowthers are consummate performers and had the crowd in stitches at times with David’s songs and Mary’s antics.

A highlight of the evening was Elvin and his son with his young daughter singing Raffi songs ‘Baby Beluga’ and ‘The Wheels on the Bus’. Elvin’s son, wife and daughters are currently here on a visit from Japan.

Aidain Sidhu, a student graduating from Lake Cowichan School, offered a knee-slapping comedy skit to end off an entertaining evening.

It was a pleasure to see all age groups enjoying the entertainment and refreshments at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. This is a Golden Agers’ annual event so if you have a talent, think about signing up next year when it’s advertised.

Several of these acts will also be performing on Sunday, July 1 at the Ts’uubaa-asatx Town Square stage by the library from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Cowichan Lake Arts & Culture Society will be there as well with many artisans and things to do for children and adults. Come out and celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday!

Previous story
Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

Just Posted

Mock tourney precedes pickleball championship

Many local players got into the action as the Cowichan Lake Pickleball… Continue reading

Business notes: Whippletree Furniture closing this summer

Else said she plans to close the shop sometimes near the end of July.

Amateur Talent Night a hit at the Lake

Comedy and nostalgic music was on the agenda for the C.L. Golden Agers’ Amateur Talent Night

Commitment on and off the court earns awards for Duncan Christian School athletes

Corbett and Mitchell share Sportsperson award; Bakker, Russell and Brandsma take senior honours

VIDEO: Nanaimo artist’s unique chainsaw carvings allegedly stolen from Chemainus store

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are probing the theft of several unique chainsaw carvings… Continue reading

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the Annunciation House as they wait to be reunited with their children.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather’

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Hate crime charges levelled after Charlottesville attack

James Alex Fields was charged with 30 counts, including the hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, during the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally

Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit in Helsinki

Japan mayor saved by nurse says female sumo ban irrelevant

Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami suffered a stroke at a sumo wrestling event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3.

B.C. First Nation calls emergency meeting to discuss moose allocation

The Tsilhqot’in Nation will meet on July 10

Most Read

  • Amateur Talent Night a hit at the Lake

    Comedy and nostalgic music was on the agenda for the C.L. Golden Agers’ Amateur Talent Night