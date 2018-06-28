Amateur Talent Night a hit at the Lake

Comedy and nostalgic music was on the agenda for the C.L. Golden Agers’ Amateur Talent Night

By Carolyne Austin

Comedy and nostalgic music was on the agenda for the C.L. Golden Agers’ Amateur Talent Night Saturday, June 16 at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. People of all ages were in the audience.

Performers were the Goodtime Boys, Without a Net (David and Mary Lowther), Encore, a lively duo from Metchosin, along with Dave Darling and Elvin Hedden, half of the C.L. Tenors. Dave Darling also sang a couple of solos from the baby-boomer era.

And, there were lots of laughs and a sing-along from the skit performed by the GASSER Troupe (members of the Golden Agers’ Society) led by Sue Alford.

The Lowthers are consummate performers and had the crowd in stitches at times with David’s songs and Mary’s antics.

A highlight of the evening was Elvin and his son with his young daughter singing Raffi songs ‘Baby Beluga’ and ‘The Wheels on the Bus’. Elvin’s son, wife and daughters are currently here on a visit from Japan.

Aidain Sidhu, a student graduating from Lake Cowichan School, offered a knee-slapping comedy skit to end off an entertaining evening.

It was a pleasure to see all age groups enjoying the entertainment and refreshments at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. This is a Golden Agers’ annual event so if you have a talent, think about signing up next year when it’s advertised.

Several of these acts will also be performing on Sunday, July 1 at the Ts’uubaa-asatx Town Square stage by the library from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Cowichan Lake Arts & Culture Society will be there as well with many artisans and things to do for children and adults. Come out and celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday!