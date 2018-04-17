Air cadets learn hands-on skills from members of the Duncan Flying Club. (submitted)

Air cadets invade Duncan Flying Club

Members from Air Cadet Squadron 744 spent an enjoyable day with members of the Duncan Flying Club.

By Chris McLean

On Saturday, April 14, 21 members from Air Cadet Squadron 744 spent an enjoyable day with members of the Duncan Flying Club.

The cadets were formed up into five smaller groups and then given hands-on experiences in aircraft engines, aircraft restoration, the fabric covering process, airmanship and aircraft metal work.

Joining two pieces of aluminum together using a compressed air riveting gun left many Cadets with a deeper appreciation for the efforts of Rosie the Riveter of the Second World War. Many cadets had an electrifying experience when they discovered how a magneto produces such a potent spark.

It was hard to tell who had the most fun, the air cadets learning new skills or the members of the Duncan Flying Club sharing their passion for flight.

Previous story
‘Bed Rest Mom’ talks about other possible side of pregnancy

Just Posted

Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School to go entirely co-ed

Boys will be allowed in Grades 8-12 program for first time in Sepember

Duncan accident victim in critical condition in Victoria hospital

Friends and family start GoFundMe page for Daisy Santiago

Cowichan’s Kirsten Schrader wins Presenter of the Year

There were a lot of nominees but Cowichan’s Kirsten Schrader emerges as the cream of the crop

Lack of volunteers leads to Mill Bay fire department proposal for paid staff

Lack of volunters leads to safety concerns

‘Bed Rest Mom’ talks about other possible side of pregnancy

“I wanted to speak to women where they truly are at”

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Weather cancels Jays game despite being in dome

Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

B.C. couple awarded $300,000 after fireplace leaked carbon monoxide

Two Vancouver seniors experienced brain damage after gas leak

Chilliwack-area chief touts economic benefits of pipeline deal

Chief Ernie Crey pointed out this week there is no Indigenous wall of opposition to KM

Most Read