Air cadets invade Duncan Flying Club

By Chris McLean

On Saturday, April 14, 21 members from Air Cadet Squadron 744 spent an enjoyable day with members of the Duncan Flying Club.

The cadets were formed up into five smaller groups and then given hands-on experiences in aircraft engines, aircraft restoration, the fabric covering process, airmanship and aircraft metal work.

Joining two pieces of aluminum together using a compressed air riveting gun left many Cadets with a deeper appreciation for the efforts of Rosie the Riveter of the Second World War. Many cadets had an electrifying experience when they discovered how a magneto produces such a potent spark.

It was hard to tell who had the most fun, the air cadets learning new skills or the members of the Duncan Flying Club sharing their passion for flight.