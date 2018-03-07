Vehicle charging stations are generally used at night, when electricity demand is lower. (Black Press files)

Rebates offered for vehicle chargers at home and at work

B.C. program pays 75% of cost for homes, 50% for workplaces

Applications are now being taken for rebates that will cover a large part of the cost of electric car chargers installed at residential buildings and workplaces.

The B.C. government has a $1.85 million fund for Plug In B.C., and it’s accepting applications for vehicle charging stations installed after Feb. 1, 2018. B.C. residents can request the rebate after the purchase and installation of the charging station for a single-family home or duplex. That rebate covers up to 75 per cent of the costs of a Level 2 charging station (208-240 volt), up to a maximum of $750.

For a multi-unit residential building, the rebate covers 75 per cent of the cost up to $4,000. Those rebates must be applied for in advance, for one or more stations.

Workplace rebates have now been added, covering 50 per cent of costs up to $4,000 for each Level 2 station installed. This also requires advance application.

Plug In B.C. is handing out the rebates on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as the provincial money lasts, or until March 31, 2020. Rebate decisions will be subject to fair geographical distribution of all regions of the province, says the Fraser Basin Council, which is administering the program.

The B.C. government also offers point-of-sale rebates for clean energy vehicles, up to $5,000 off the final vehicle price for a qualifying battery electric or hybrid electric vehicle, and up to $6,000 for a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. There is also a rebate program for eligible specialty vehicles such as electric motorcycles, forklifts and buses.

The province estimates there are now 8,000 electric vehicles in B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inspection reports to be released for B.C. child care, senior facilities

Just Posted

Official calls Duncan animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

LCSS hosts spring clean-up fundraiser

The team is participating in the Cash 4 Clothes program

Cowichan Secondary splitting into two separate schools

Starting next fall Cowichan Secondary School students will no longer have two campuses in Duncan.

Business notes: KidLED looks to give back to community

Two young entrepreneurs from Shawnigan Lake have started a web-based business

Judge says enough evidence for extradition in case of Shawnigan Lake man

Anthony Michael Kubica faces murder and kidnapping charges in California

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not a veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Couple argued telling children in their care the character was real violates religious beliefs

B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

The couple had six children, five of whom were home at the time of the blaze

Australian company ends Grassy Point LNG project

Another liquefied natural gas project on the North Coast, B.C. ends its commitment

Most Read

  • Rebates offered for vehicle chargers at home and at work

    B.C. program pays 75% of cost for homes, 50% for workplaces