Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

A national study says confusing and unnecessary best-before labels are a major cause of food waste in Canada.

The National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before labels actually mean.

It says most dates that appear on products refer only to peak quality and have little to do with whether the food is healthy to eat.

Research has found that almost 400 kilograms of food per person are lost or wasted in Canada every year — one of the highest totals in the world.

The council says consumers are responsible for almost half that waste.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

Just Posted

Duncan’s Harvest One on the cutting edge of cannabis

Harvest One operates out of a 10,000 square foot facility south of Duncan

RCMP probe suspicious house fire in Ladysmith

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire in the south… Continue reading

Young musicians take centre stage at Chemainus classical series

The lovely atmosphere of St. Michael’s Church welcomes eight young performers

Valley boys win NAHC gold

Local products help Team BC to boys title, girls team finishes fourth

Updated OCP needs to be more user-friendly, council told

“People were really struggling with the maps.”

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Most Read