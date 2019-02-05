A CN locomotive moves in the railway yard in Dartmouth, N.S. on Feb. 23, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan File)

CN Rail infrastructure workers receive 14 per cent wage increase

Workers will also get a $1,000 signing bonus, improved benefits

Canadian National Railway and the union representing 3,000 employees who inspect and maintain Canadian track, bridges and infrastructure say employees ratified a collective agreement that provides a 14 per cent wage increase over five years.

Workers will also get a $1,000 signing bonus along with improved dental and health-care benefits, chiropractor treatments and travel allowances.

United Steelworkers Local 2004 President Jean-Francois Migneault called it a “solid, fair agreement” that recognizes the contribution members make to the railway’s success.

ALSO READ: CN trailer set up for public requests near derailment

JJ Ruest, chief executive of CN Rail, says the agreement provides long-term stability as the country’s largest railway makes record investments in track and bridge infrastructure.

The ratification comes days after the railway’s 2,100 mechanics, electricians and apprentices ratified a new contract that provided 11 per cent wage increases over four years.

Bargaining continues for 3,300 other CN Rail workers at CNTL, Intermodal, and CN Savage Alberta Railway represented by Unifor National Council 4000 and CN Transportation Ltd.

The Canadian Press

