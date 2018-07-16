(Black Press files)

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Black Press Media is pleased to congratulate all of our winners in the 2018 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

Winners in the general excellence category include the Eagle Valley News, the Hope Standard, the Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News, the Lake Cowichan Gazette, the Salmon Arm Observer and the Victoria News.

Victoria News reporter Kristyn Anthony earned first place for Best News Story in her circulation category, for “National CAF lawsuit picks up steam,” while Christine van Reeuwyk of the Oak Bay News picked up second place for “His name was Joe,” and Mission Record editor Kevin Mills earned third for “You want me to let them go?” in their own circulation categories.

For Best Feature Story in their circulation category, Fernie Free Press editor Phil McLachlan came in first place for “58 years into her life, Marsha Bradcoe found herself,” while Nelson Star reporter Tyler Harper earned second for “Call it intuition: Norm Pratt’s gift for finding people.”

Our series on women’s experiences of sexual harassment in the workplace earned first place in the Multimedia Feature category, while second place went to Keri Coles of the Oak Bay News for “Twists of fate across generations brings Pattinson memories home.”

To see all of this year’s CCNA winners, click here.

