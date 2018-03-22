LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz announces natural gas export project partnered with Shell, Korea Gas, PetroChina and Mitsubishi Corp. of Japan in 2014. (Black Press files)

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

The B.C. NDP government has offered additional incentives to LNG Canada for its proposed $40 billion natural gas export project from northeastern B.C. gas fields to Kitimat.

Premier John Horgan announced Thursday his government has offered the Shell-led project an exemption on provincial sales tax for its construction, and is getting rid of the previous government’s income tax on LNG sales.

The incentives would take effect if LNG Canada decides to go ahead by November 2018.

Horgan told reporters at the legislature the opportunity is “spectacular,” but there are significant risks. He also responded to questions about his previous opposition to former premier Christy Clark’s plan, which Horgan said was too generous to natural gas producers, even including the LNG income tax.

Horgan said he has discussed his latest proposal extensively with B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who said in January he would withdraw his support for the NDP minority government if it promoted LNG exports.

“We’re not giving away more money” with the extra tax incentives, Horgan said Thursday. B.C. Hydro will sell power to any new LNG project at standard industrial rates, and some sales tax revenues will be recovered through what government officials call “operating performance payments” once an export facility is up and running.

more to come…

Previous story
B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Just Posted

Elementary wrestlers take to the mats

Nearly 200 athletes compete at annual meet

Dig In column: Your garden needs microbes

Plants cannot produce well without microbial soil

Lake Cowichan Council Briefs: Muni hall, new banners

Councillors looking at marching orders for municipal hall, and more

Alistair MacGregor column: It’s time for a national pharmacare plan

The Libearls have lacked the political will to get the job done.

Chris Wilkinson column: Build your resiliency to avoid burnout

Stress management is becoming the topic du jour — and for good reason! It’s killing us.

Paralympic dream for rider with cerebral palsy

Kim Scott’s goal is to represent Canada and won’t let anything, including cerebral palsy, get in her way

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

Chilliwack’s famous therapy rabbit quarantined for his own safety, people not at risk

UPDATE: both lanes open Hwy. 19 south after multi-vehicle accident

A car fire has since been extinguished at the Hillview Rd. crash site Thursday morning

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

B.C. landlords collect too much personal information, watchdog says

Report suggests low vacancy rates lead landlords to believe they can collect whatever info they want

Quebec daycare subsidies offer warning for B.C., study says

Over-55 women more likely to join paid workforce than young mothers

Passenger added to Vancouver Island MusicFest lineup

Scheduled to play the main stage Saturday evening

Most Read

  • B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

    LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers