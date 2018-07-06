(Modo/Facebook)

B.C. car-sharing company to let ‘L’ drivers take the wheel

Vancouver-based company will allow young drivers to get hours of required practice

Drivers as young as 16 years old can now join a Vancouver-based car-sharing program – the first in North America to include “learner” drivers.

Modo, a two-way car-sharing co-op, said this week it hopes to inspire “the next generation” to consider car-sharing instead of ownership.

“Families can save money and easily use our vehicles to gain the practice hours required, with learners as young as 16 able to join the co-op and start experiencing life without car ownership, while driving behaviours are still being formed,” said Selena McLachland, Modo’s marketing director.

Known as “green members,” the young drivers can be placed under a principal member’s account who must be a member-owner of the co-op, 25 years old or more, with a full licence. There is an additional damage deposit and, as with all “L” drivers in B.C., they must be accompanied by an adult with a full license.

Modo operates 600 vehicles in cities across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?
Next story
Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Just Posted

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

Cowichan Valley to have a new hospital by 2024, Horgan announces

New facility to replace aging Cowichan District Hospital

BC Summer Games: Get behind the wheel and support young athletes

This community contributor sees this as a great experience to meet new people.

Junior flag football program catches on in first season

Young players will be back in action next spring

UPDATE with VIDEO: Duncan spelunker relives his own caving drama

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand

Cowichan Valley to have a new hospital by 2024, Horgan announces

New facility to replace aging Cowichan District Hospital

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Vancouver Island man wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

And this isn’t the first time that Robert Scott, from Greater Victoria, has defied the odds

UPDATED: Report finds cause for penalty for B.C. car dealer after fatal accident

Exclusive: WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

Most Read