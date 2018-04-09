Tethered to tugs, a tanker leaves Westridge terminal in Burnaby after taking on a load of Alberta crude. (Black Press files)

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

The Business Council of B.C. is calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan to resolve the standoff over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“This is no longer about a pipeline project or whether one supports or opposes the legal movement of energy in Canada, which all Canadians and our economy rely on,” said Greg D’Avignon, president of the business council.

“Provoked by the B.C. government’s continued position, this is a referendum on whether British Columbia is open to investment and whether a legal enterprise can, with any confidence, build and operate a business within the province and the country.”

RELATED: Judge calls for criminal charge against protesters

Reaction has been fast and furious since Kinder Morgan announced on Sunday it has suspended non-essential spending on the project, twinning its 65-year-old crude oil and fuel pipeline from Alberta to southwestern B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said Monday she has told Horgan that her government will move quickly to pass legislation with “serious economic consequences on British Columbia” if its opposition to the project continues.

“In cabinet, we discussed the importance of getting this pipeline built,” Notley said. “If the voices of the majority of Canadians are forgotten, the reverberations of that will tear at the fabric of confederation for many years to come.”

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr reaffirmed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assurance that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will continue.

Horgan’s efforts to stop the project “harm the entire Canadian economy,” Carr said. “At a time of great global trade uncertainty, the importance of Canada’s role in the global energy market is bigger than individual projects and provinces.”

more to come…

Previous story
B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Just Posted

Vimy Ridge and Saskatchewan hockey team remembered at Duncan cenotaph Sunday

It was timely day to remember two groups of young men who died together

Shawnigan Players take on Morris Panych’s award-winning ‘7 Stories’

Theatregoers will be amazed at this unusual but effective way to tell seven tales

Join the Stampede to Duncan to hear iconic rockers

The original three are still together and they’re bringing all their hits to the Cowichan Theatre

North Cowichan to look at council’s pay

Issue led to lively debate

Andrea Rondeau column: Passion for rail corridor has failed to translate into action

It baffles me that people don’t see the potential of having a working train connecting the Island.

Vimy Ridge and Saskatchewan hockey team remembered at Duncan cenotaph Sunday

It was timely day to remember two groups of young men who died together

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Crowdfunding page created for Merville victim of fatal hit-and-run

A GoFundMe page for the victim of the fatal hit-and-run on Highway… Continue reading

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ bottle in Parksville playground

Explosives unit called to Community Park; police seek info

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Most Read

  • B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

    John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution