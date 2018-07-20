BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

Medals have already been handed out following one day of competition in the 2018 BC Summer Games

Records were broken and medals were handed out as the first day of the 2018 BC Summer Games came to a close in the Cowichan Valley.

Vancouver-Coastal sits atop the medal count with two gold, seven silver and six bronze for a total of 15 medals after the first day of competition. They are followed by Fraser River (9), Fraser Valley (7), Kootenays (4), Thompson-Okanagan (3), Vancouver Island-Central Coast (1), North West and Cariboo-North East.

Lantzville’s Olivia Lundman won gold in the girls 1500 metre race walk on Friday, breaking a nearly 20-year record by five seconds. The previous record was 7:27:48 held by Victoria’s Megan Huzzey.

The first official medal ceremony of the Games was for Special Olympics girls long jump – where Amber Maher of Vancouver-Coastal took home gold, followed by Olivia Newman of Fraser River with Silver and Lauren Simpson of Vancouver-Coastal winning bronze. Other medal winners include:

Men’s 100 metre

Gold – David Midgley, Langley

Silver – Thomas Ma, Vancouver

Bronze – Mitchell Gibbs, Langley

Girls 100 metre

Gold – Emma Cannan, Kelowna

Silver – Jaelan Cummings, Vancouver

Bronze – Estella Mainella, Surrey

Boys 300 metre

Gold – Nicholas Monro, Langley

Silver – Owen Pinto, Surrey

Bronze – Aiden Paterson, Trail

Girls 300 metre

Gold – Emma Canna, Kelowna

Silver – Claire Bosma, Richmond

Bronze – Jaeland Cummings, Vancouver

Boys 1200 metre

Gold – Matti Erickson, Nelson

Silver – Jacob Bonikowsky, Delta

Bronze – Michael Schriemer, Kelowna

Girls 1200 metre

Gold – Madelyn Bonikowsky, Delta

Silver – Juane Klaus, Chilliwack

Bronze – Christine Peet Williams, Chilliwack

Boys 1500 metre race walk

Gold – Isaac Naumenko, Vancouver

Silver – Thomas Vuong, Vancouver

Bronze – Marcys Bitnell, Vancouver

Girls 1500 metre race walk

Gold – Olivia Lundman, Lantzville

Silver – Kaia Haintz, Pitt Meadows

Bronze – Dionna Ly, Vancouver

Male Special Olympics 100 metre

Gold – Thomas Rak, Surrey

Silver – Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam

Bronze – Matthew Burns, Mission

Female Special Olympics 100 metre

Gold – Olivia Neuman, Surrey

Silver – Amber Maher, Gibsons

Bronze – Sanda Malku, Richmond

Male Special Olympics 400 metre

Gold – Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam

Silver – Thomas Rak, Surrey

Bronze – Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam

Female Special Olympics 400 metre

Gold – Olivia Neuman

Silver – Amber Maher

Bronze – Sandra Malku

Synchronized Swimming

Brooke Sonnichsen, gold, Nelson

Ashley Sonnichsen, silver, Nelson

Rona Dizayee, bronze, Richmond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.