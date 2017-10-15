Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler to miss 4-6 weeks with injury

Edler sprained his medial collateral ligament in Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler will miss 4-6 weeks due to a sprained knee ligament.

Head coach Travis Green confirmed the news Saturday after the team’s morning skate.

Edler, who has one assist in three games this season, sprained his medial collateral ligament in Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 31-year-old Swede has 301 points (78-223) over 691 career regular-season games, all with Vancouver.

Derrick Pouliot will replace Edler in the lineup for Saturday night’s home game against the Calgary Flames.

The Canadian Press