Ticket packs unveiled for 2019 World Junior Championships

Victoria Royals season ticket holders will get the first chance to secure their seats.

It’s still a year-and-a-half away, but excitement is starting to build for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships.

The international competition featuring 10 of the best hockey nations in the world is coming to Victoria and Vancouver starting Dec. 26, 2018.

While a full schedule will not be released until January, pricing packs have now been unveiled by Hockey Canada and will range from $399 to $699.

The full tournament package includes two pre-competition games, 10 preliminary games and two quarterfinal games. The final game schedule will not be released until this years’ upcoming World Junior Championships wrap up in Buffalo, New York.

Hockey Canada has already announced the home nation will play two pre-competition games in Victoria and their round robin games in Vancouver. The balance of the medal games will also be played in Vancouver — including any games that Team Canada plays.

Anybody that buys full packages in Victoria will also be entered into a lottery to purchase Gold Medal game tickets in Vancouver.

The full package goes on sale July 17 at 10 a.m. to Victoria Royals season ticket holders who placed their deposit earlier this year.

to deposit holders