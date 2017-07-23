Campbell Riverite competing in the swimming world championships

Killer Whale swimmer alumni Mackenzie Padington is in Budapest for the FINA World Championships with Team Canada right now.

Padington qualified for the World Championships in April in the 400 metre freestyle and the 800 metre freestyle.

She moved in Victoria in the fall of 2015 to train in the Canadian Sport Institute’s Swimming NextGen Program with the end goal of swimming for Team Canada.

The FINA World Championships synchronized swimming and diving events started July 14, the open water events started on the 15th, the water polo competition started on the 16th and the swimming events are started this morning. The high diving starts on July 28.