WorkBC delaying better career

My wife was let go from her employment in June. Since then we have been working with WorkBC to obtain more fullfilling employment.

This has been met with a flurry of stalling tactics from the local WorkBC office. Time sensitive documents were not filed on their end, as well as weekly excuses as to why a simple yes or no answer could not be provided.

Today she was told she needed to write an essay as to the reasons why she wanted a better career.

Her application for funding had a submission date of Oct. 12 and was sent today (Oct. 16) at 11:59 a.m.

She was told that there were philosophical questions regarding her application and that was the delay.

I have never in my life heard of anyone having to submit a statement as to the reasoning behind wanting a better job.

One has to wonder if they would require such an essay from a man going into the industry.

She is trying to get her Class 1 with air brakes to drive a truck and the old boys in town need her to rationalize her desire to them.

This is exactly what needs to stop. Woman can succeed in heavy duty operations as well as men can I guess, as long as it makes philisophical sense.

Adam Martins

Lake Cowichan

