All this kerfuffle in this B.C. election could have been avoided if we had democracy.

Without secret voting in legislature, no democracy

Democracy ends when you drop you ballet in the box. From then on the one you elected has no right to represent you; he/she must vote as told by the party that sponsored them. Until elected members have secret voting in the house there is no democracy.

John A. McDonald

Duncan