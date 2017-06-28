I’m sorry but we really seriously need to put the enviroment first

We must put affordability, environment first

I’m sorry but we really seriously need to put the enviroment first or all of these power trips pitting against each other just won’t matter.

We need affordable housing and lots of it! Many different levels to make it possible for all. No home equals no sense of stability. We need to follow other successful communities here is Canada (tiny homes in Medicine Hat for the homeless); Seattle area has recently built a community of homes that cost $180,000 for folk who work but can’t afford the price of homes.

We also need to be making a living wage to keep up with inflation! The government could reward participating companies who pay a living wage. Decent pay one could live on and a stable home would really help address all the working poor and everyone.

Unfortunately Christy Clark and her Liberal government have not taken action on these basic needs of the people. I believe the Greens and NDP need to be in charge! Please move on over Christy Clark! It’s time.

Lindell Kennedy

Duncan