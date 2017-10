Out of 6,137 registered voters, only a total of 606 bothered to actually vote.

Voter turnout for Shawnigan byelection pathetic

Re: “Acton wins Shawnigan Lake byelection” (Citizen, Oct. 4)

The reported voter turnout figures quoted in your article demonstrate, yet again, the apathy, mistrust and disinterest that constituents all over are displaying towards politicians.

Out of 6,137 registered voters, only a total of 606 bothered to actually vote. That’s 9.9 per cent. Pathetic.

Michael Wilson

Cobble Hill