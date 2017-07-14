Viaduct a great traffic solution for Duncan

Joe Sawchuk has the right idea for our traffic solutions but I think it should start by about at Herd Road and go to about the Cowichan Bay Road.

Also, two lanes each way is too much for a bypass, just a single lane each way viaduct with an exchange at each end to get to or back to Duncan. That would carry all through traffic straight from highway to highway with no stops. Duncan would be free of all through traffic. Under the viaduct would become a much needed service road for Duncan and improve business along there.

Art Seger

Duncan