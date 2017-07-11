One of them is to consider building a viaduct over the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan.

Traffic solution for Duncan is a viaduct

Years ago, a comprehensive report was done by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation in reference to a highway bypass for Duncan, B.C.

The report determined that the high costs and impacts to business and property owners outweigh the forecasted travel benefits, resulting in no to a bypass.

Nanaimo, B.C. did get a highway bypass. Duncan, B.C. will never get a bypass like Nanaimo. Why? The cost to B.C. taxpayers and location of the route proposal.

Other means have to be given consideration. One of them is to consider building a viaduct over the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan. The viaduct would be four lanes wide, two lanes in each direction, starting just after the Beverly Street intersection and ending just before the bridges at the Cowichan Way intersection. Through traffic to the south and north would take the viaduct and local traffic would stay on the lower portion, which is the road we now drive on. Viaducts are very common in the United States.

Remember that the present congestion of traffic through Duncan now only exists in the spring and summer months, and every long weekend throughout the year. A viaduct would solve the traffic congestion and the cost would be sustainable to the B.C. taxpayers. A viaduct would outweigh any suggestions of adding an additional traffic lane each way, which would prove to be just a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan