The BC Liberals have had 16 years to do the right thing for the benefit of all B.C. residents.

Time to clean up the BC Liberal mess

I for one am not falling for Christy’s empty promises reminiscent of Trudeau’s empty words. Too bad so sad; Christy should show some strength of character and step down.

The people have voted against your corrupt reign of cash for play, of abuse and disregard of First Nations rights, of ignoring science and the will of the majority with “Smart” meters, Site C dam, useless bridges, bogus LNG fund, unlawful firing of scientists. You bankrupted BC Hydro and ICBC. Your failures Christy could fill a whole library.

If there was one honourable bone in your body you would have conceded by now, instead of continuing with your charade and wasting of taxpayers’ money.

I fully support a Green and NDP alliance. Step away Christy, and let the ones who truly want to work for the people of B.C. take the helm and start rebuilding and cleaning up the messes you are leaving behind.

Marcelle Roy

Saltspring Island