Time for Christy Clark to get out of the way

I submit that Christy Clark is a miserable failure in governing British Columbia.

Our province has been sold out to the oligarchs that contribute the highest donations to the Liberal Party and she thinks the voters are so stupid they don’t get it. There are so many leftover problems, like an investigation into the B.C. Rail fiasco and why the government paid the legal bills for the rascals that were sued. It goes on and on and now there is a justifiable effort to call an enquiry into all of the corruption. I support it and I hope many others will also.

Don Harrison

Ladysmith