Tailgaters real cause of highway crash

Re: “Braking for ducks causes four-vehicle crash”

Why didn’t this headline read, “Tailgaters cause four-vehicle crash”?

It’s very simple; if you rear-end a vehicle on the highway you are following too closely. No one can predict if, or when, the car in front will brake suddenly. Don’t blame the ducks; what if it had been small children?

Peter Spry

Honeymoon Bay