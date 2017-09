Speeders will exceed limit no matter what it is

Glad that North Cowichan voted against increasing speed limits.

Odd that Tom Walker or [Al] Siebring wanted speed increases. My experience with fast drivers — those that have no respect for laws/rules, will try to get one to go faster no matter what the limit is! So, if the limit is increased, one will find that no matter what the limit is, they will exceed it!

E. Coleman

Mesachie Lake