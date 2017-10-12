It didn’t take me long to find a hose running in the grass on the property adjacent to the road.

Some still don’t understand how much water they waste

Recently, while walking in my neighbourhood, I noticed there was significant water in the ditch alongside the road.

As anyone who has been paying attention to the lack of rain and relative drought-like conditions would know, there should be no water in the ditches. It didn’t take me long to find a hose running in the grass on the property adjacent to the road. I immediately went to tell the homeowner — oops, she said it has been running since yesterday, and when I said she had wasted thousands of gallons of water (well water), her sarcastic reply was thanks for pointing that out to her.

There are many properties in the vicinity of her own, all have wells at a similar depth and are most likely on the same part of an aquifer, so this is of concern for many residences. This situation was actually wasting 360 gallons hourly or over 8,000 gallons in 24 hours. To bring it more into focus, a waste of 8,000 gallons would be the average water use for one household for a month or more.

It is apparent some still don’t understand how they contribute to water wastage.

Mike Wilkinson

Duncan