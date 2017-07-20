This is a letter of appreciation for certain individuals at the Best Buy in Duncan.

Some great people work at Best Buy

Recently I purchased an item at this store. It proved to be inadequate. I contacted Heather who had sold the item to me initially, and was gratified to know that there would be no issues in returning it for an exchange or refund. She directed me to Brittany who had more experience with the particular item to see if my problems could be resolved.

After discussing the difficulties with Brittany, I came to the conclusion that I had excellent support at this store and that it would be worth my investigating the problems to see if they could be resolved. Many of the issues were successfully dealt with to the point where I decided that this item was worth keeping. What particularly encouraged me was hearing Brittany say, “We want you to have the item that works for you.”

Too often sales people seem to be working against you, not with you. Heather and Brittany made you feel that you are part of the same team! These two are to be commended for their courtesy and consideration. They are a credit to Best Buy and this store!

Additionally, I was pleasantly surprised by how well their Geeksquad, specifically Joe and Caleb, handled my problems with a Samsung tablet.

It should also be noted that one individual who gets overlooked in letters of this sort is the manager! After all, this person is thought to be there only to resolve problems and often takes the brunt of discontent from dissatisfied and/or demanding customers. Rarely is it realized that the character of an organization is usually developed by the manager.

Today I met the manager, Manesh, and it became clear upon talking to him that he had a vision of service which he instilled into those who work on the front lines. His vision isn’t about selling stuff — it is about providing a high level of competence and coordination. This approach pays big dividends in the form of confidence, trust and loyalty!

There are some very good people at this store and I believe they are guided and nurtured by an unusually good manager!

Prad Basu

Shawnigan Lake