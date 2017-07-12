Settlement for criminal Khadr horrifying
Shockingly, horrifying for a criminal Khadr to receive $10 million while veterans and fire emergencies in B.C. need the money.
Valerie and Charles Shave
Duncan
Settlement for criminal Khadr horrifying
Shockingly, horrifying for a criminal Khadr to receive $10 million while veterans and fire emergencies in B.C. need the money.
Valerie and Charles Shave
Duncan
‘You don’t seem to understand the danger you put your children in,’ officer says
Investigation ongoing
Robert’s column
Today alone there have been 56 new wildfire starts throughout the province