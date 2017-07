Our future is in the minds of those taught NOT TO THINK.

School teaches children not to think

Now that school is over what have children been indoctrinated with? Well according to

The Lion’s Roar:

“1. Truth comes from authority.

2. Intelligence is the ability to remember and repeat.

3. Accurate memory and repetition are rewarded.

4. Non-compliance is punished.

5. Conform; intellectually and socially. “

Wow! That augers so well for our humans. Our future is in the minds of those taught NOT TO THINK.

Art Seger

Duncan