Proportional representation switches from majority to minority

Marlatt’s letter of Oct. 7 is correct. Proportional representation is demise of democracy, switching from majority to minority.

This is now displayed in B.C. where the two least-liked parties control government. Worse yet, the smallest party has control over decisions: the Green Party with three seats. Result: general dissatisfaction, all decisions compromised, high costs, and little benefit to the general public. And coalition governments — this is power to minorities, including extremists! Germany has 23 parties, the Netherlands 28. It’s the opposite in the U.S. with two very divided parties, but the same problem. Disatisfaction is expressed by the voters, needing “CHANGE”, whatever the costs. Why is this happening?

Peoples representatives are replaced by party. Party leaders, unelectable, are in control, not voters. The representative selected by the party has an allegiance to the party not the voters. The represenative needs only to “hold a pen” not think, plan. It’s ideal for con artists. Party first, not country!

Return of power to the representative is easily done by the rep; just declare country first, voter first. Pair with an opposite party for quick results. Otherwise, the voter must initiate or “return to tribalism” via PR.

Bob Conibear

Duncan