Pot shops a slippery slope

And here we go down the “slippery slope”, now that pot is “legal”, with none other than the Cowichan Valley Citizen leading the charge. (Reefer madness?) Those bad old “ignorant” school district people trying to protect our youth, not wanting pot shops to be located near schools. How dare they!

Hell, why not allow the shops to supply heroin, cocaine etc. Oh yes, and why not prostitution in the slippery slope mix?

Please stop the planet from spinning. I want off.

John Walker

Cobble Hill