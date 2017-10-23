Pipelines, speed and fuel consumption, democracy

I would like to comment on a few letters; Ian Kimm’s, Marylou Spencer’s and Bob Conibear’s.

Pipelines, speed and fuel consumption, democracy

I would like to comment on a few letters; Ian Kimm’s, Marylou Spencer’s and Bob Conibear’s.

In Ian’s “Saying no to pipelines increases emissions” (Citizen, Oct. 20), it’s a lot more complicated than what he thinks. A text would be needed cover the topic.

Marylou’s on speed also related to fuel consumption “Familiarity breeds contempt with speed limits”, (Citizen, Oct. 20) — both can be addressed by taxes and fuel prices. You do not need an oversized, over-powered unit to haul your butt around, so unless it’s used for farming or your business you pay high fuel prices, higher insurance and taxes on the purchase price. Once upon a time farm fuel was controlled by colored gas, not easy today; but a purchase card, (not a credit card) could control the price you pay per unit of fuel. Personal use on a reasonably sized unit would be at one price, but if you use a big muscle unit to haul your butt around you pay a higher price.

Re: Bob’s letter “PR switches from majority to minority”, (Citizen, Oct. 20); democracy will never be become a reality until secret voting is used by all elected bodies.

John A. Mc Donald

Duncan

Previous story
Current voting system has led to crazy results
Next story
National park marine area would devastate shoreline

Just Posted

Column Drivesmart: I want my car simple again

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays should be against the law.

Providence Farm unveils new labyrinth garden

Created with the help of a $20,000 grant from the Victoria Foundation

Column David Suzuki: Oil spills pose unacceptable threats to marine life

Threat to marine mammals in B.C. waters from a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic is considerable

Column: Let’s hope we see the end of the professional reliance model

Robert’s column

Column T.W. Paterson: This unpublished memoir is a gem

“I looked round and suddenly realised I had not the slightest idea where I was”

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Lana Popham falls for anti-aquaculture propaganda

Most Read