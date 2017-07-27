It is immaterial whether or not Omar Khadr killed an American serviceman.

Omar Khadr deserves compensation

The U.S. invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan were illegal and the soldiers who participated in them were defying the United Nations, violating international law and therefore engaging in war crimes when they were, in turn, attacked.

How can it be a crime for the citizens of sovereign nations to fight back against an aggressor?

Truth is, it can’t.

Sadly, special forces soldier Chris Speer — not to mention Mr. Khadr’s family and many, many others — would be alive today if U.S. soldiers had not succumbed to the demands of self serving politicians seeking unsanctioned regime change.

Canada’s interests are best served by respecting international law and by rejecting the doctrine ‘might makes right’, and we should begin by stating in law that our troops will never participate in wars which violate international law and which do not have the prior approval of the United Nations.

I believe that Omar Khadr not only deserves compensation but that there is every reason to believe this former child soldier will make a far more reputable citizen than the men who promote and profit from these conflicts.

I wish him well.

Mike Ward

Duncan