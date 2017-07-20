Oatmeal cookies here to stay

When I was a child in the late ’50s one of my fond memories was when a family friend who worked for Dad’s Cookies would bring us a gift box at Christmas and other special occasions.

While I’ve long ago forsaken the sugary, sweet varieties, the “stalwart” oatmeal cookies remain a favourite treat. For this reason T.W. Paterson’s “grave and disturbing” July 5 article lamenting the demise of “Dad’s Oatmeal Cookies” in Canada was a shock to the system.

After much frantic googling it appears there may have been some confusion due to two totally separate companies using the name “Dad’s” for their oatmeal cookies. Anyway, oatmeal cookie lovers can rejoice. “Dad’s Oatmeal Cookies”, at least the ones in the familiar yellow package, are, apparently, here to stay.

Glen Smith

North Cowichan