Neighbours helping neighbours

Yes, Sarah, there are good neighbours and I am so fortunate to have one of them living next door to me.

Many years ago when my father’s health was failing, Elwyn Trafford started cutting the grass alongside the long driveway, while Dr. Alan Robinson cut the grass in the lower part of the garden next to his property. They continued to do this for Mom after Dad’s death in 1985.

I can’t remember when the Robinsons moved away, but I think Elwyn was still cutting the grass when my husband and I moved here in 1989 and made Mom’s little house into a duplex. Since my husband’s death in 2005, Elwyn (now with a ride-on mower) has continued to cut the grass along the road allowance between our places, and on both sides of my long driveway. This is especially appreciated because the extension cord for my electric mower won’t even reach halfway up the driveway and my husband and I never could get gas mowers to start.

Thank you, Elwyn!

Eleanor Montour

Maple Bay