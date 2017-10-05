NDP threatening democracy with proportional respresenation

Democracy is under threat from the B.C. NDP who seek to replace democratic rights of representation by riding MLAs with party representatives in party elections, so-called proportional representation.

Fundamental change to our democracy demands a reference by the Supreme Court of Canada on the constitutionality of any specific proposal, followed by referendum on a specific proposal found to be constitutional in order to obtain a democratic mandate from a clear majority of eligible voters for any specific, fundamental, change.

In the absence of a Supreme Court of Canada constitutional reference, a costly Supreme Court challenge must and will follow.

Instead, the B.C. NDP want to see a mail-in change to our democracy to an open-ended call to replace democratic elections by constituents using fptp [first past the post] with a system favourable to movements and movement parties at the expense of citizen voters in each riding and our democratic rights.

For the B.C. NDP a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one is sufficient to change our form of government from parliamentary democracy to party oligarchy.

What is more, a mail-in ballot will favour movements and party activists who will be certain to vote PR while the majority of voters will be split amongst those persuaded by activist campaigns, those who do not choose to vote, and those who understand the undemocratic nature of PR. “Whatever is, is wrong” is not justification.

We elect members of the Legislature to represent riding constituents, not party or movements. The B.C. NDP is seeking to take our democracy and replace democracy with party oligarchy.

Brian Marlatt

Honeymoon Bay