Why is the nicest place to sit outdoors given over to smokers?

Move smokers off hospital property

I have been visiting my husband at the Cowichan Hospital for the past few days. It was so lovely outdoors, I wanted to get him in the fresh air.

I have attached a photo which is one of several posted around the hospital grounds. We didn’t want to sit in the heat so I pushed his wheelchair over to a gazebo on hospital property. Not only were there smokers, but they apparently have permission to smoke in that area. What is the point of the signs? Why is the nicest place to sit outdoors given over to smokers?

Clearly smokers don’t obey the signs, so maybe security needs to enforce that regulation. There are more non-smokers than smokers — move them off the property

C. Hansen

Duncan