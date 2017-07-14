Despite it being announced and posted as a motorized vehicle fee trail it is unlikely to happen.

Motorized vehicles likely to wreck new trail

It is great to have another great hike/walk/bike trail open. What a great asset for the Cowichan Valley.

Unfortunately, despite it being announced and posted as a motorized vehicle fee trail it is unlikely to happen. The unlicenced and uninsured quads and motorcycles will soon be chewing up that trail like they have done with the Cowichan Valley Trail.

It is unfortunate the province did not have the courage to legislate licencing and insurance for all of them. At least that way we could take pictures of the culprits for the two bylaw officers the CVRD has. However with only two officers for all of the CVRD parks and trails, enforcement is all but impossible. It appears relying on quad and motorcycles to obey the rules is out of the question.

So keep an eye out for the wanton destruction of our new trail.

Glenn White

Shawnigan Lake